MUMBAI Nov 15 India's overnight indexed swap rates eased on Tuesday with traders expecting the central bank to step in to ease current liquidity tightness.

At 4:02 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 7 basis points on the day at 7.31 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 12.

The one-year OIS rate was at 8.11 percent, 3 basis points lower from Monday's close, also its lowest from Oct. 25.

"The swaps have eased on expectations the RBI may conduct open market operations," said a trader with a foreign bank.

"In the near term, the rates are likely to be ranged, depending up on the liquidity situation."

The Reserve Bank will take action to ease any strain on liquidity, a deputy governor of the bank said on Tuesday, adding its objective is to manage liquidity.

Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility.

Banks borrowed 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday, compared with 916.35 billion rupees on Monday and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

Expectations the RBI will stick to its guidance of not raising rates in December also helped the rates to ease.

India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the central bank still holds, a deputy central banker said on Monday.

India's headline inflation was nearly unchanged in October at 9.73 percent.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.92 percent, down 4 basis points from Monday's close of 8.96 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market were at 9 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)