MUMBAI Nov 15 India's overnight indexed
swap rates eased on Tuesday with traders expecting the central
bank to step in to ease current liquidity tightness.
At 4:02 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was down 7 basis points on the day at 7.31
percent, a level last seen on Oct. 12.
The one-year OIS rate was at 8.11 percent, 3
basis points lower from Monday's close, also its lowest from
Oct. 25.
"The swaps have eased on expectations the RBI may conduct
open market operations," said a trader with a foreign bank.
"In the near term, the rates are likely to be ranged,
depending up on the liquidity situation."
The Reserve Bank will take action to ease any strain on
liquidity, a deputy governor of the bank said on Tuesday, adding
its objective is to manage liquidity.
Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with
banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment
facility.
Banks borrowed 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday, compared
with 916.35 billion rupees on Monday and significantly higher
than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of
November.
Expectations the RBI will stick to its guidance of not
raising rates in December also helped the rates to ease.
India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line
with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the
central bank still holds, a deputy central banker said on
Monday.
India's headline inflation was nearly unchanged in October
at 9.73 percent.
The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at
8.92 percent, down 4 basis points from Monday's close of 8.96
percent.
Volumes in the OIS market were at 9 billion rupees,
according to Clearing Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)