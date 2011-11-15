(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 15 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates fell on Tuesday with the long-end sliding to a one-month low on hopes that the central bank will not change its policy guidance on keeping rates on hold at its Dec meeting and will take measures to ease the current liquidity tightness.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 7 basis points at 7.31 percent, after falling to 7.30 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 12.

The one-year OIS rate closed at 8.11 percent, 3 basis points lower from Monday's end, after touching 8.10 percent, its lowest since Oct. 25.

"The swaps have eased on expectations the RBI may conduct open market operations," said a trader with a foreign bank.

"In the near term, the rates are likely to be ranged, depending up on the liquidity situation."

The Reserve Bank will take action to ease any strain on liquidity, a deputy governor of the bank said on Tuesday, adding its objective is to manage liquidity.

Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility.

Banks borrowed 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday, compared with 916.35 billion rupees on Monday and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

Expectations the RBI will stick to its guidance of not raising rates in December also helped the rates to ease.

India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the central bank still holds, a deputy central banker said on Monday.

India's headline inflation was nearly unchanged in October at 9.73 percent.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.88 percent, down 8 basis points from Monday's close of 8.96 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market were at 21 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)