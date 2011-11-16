MUMBAI Nov 16 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates were little changed on Wednesday, in line with government bonds, as positive sentiment due to cut in petrol prices was offset by supply concerns and tight cash conditions in the banking system.

At 1:04 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year OIS rate were both up 1 basis point each at 7.32 percent and 8.12 percent, respectively.

"It's a super quiet day today, nothing much expected at all," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank.

Traders said the cut in gasoline prices and a weak euro were helping sentiment but tight cash was preventing a fall in rates, especially the front end.

State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years.

The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France, as government bonds of core countries came under pressure.

"In the near term, the rates are likely to be ranged, depending up on the liquidity situation, but short-end will stay elevated while the five-year may ease a bit if global conditions worsen," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility.

Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, compared with 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 1 bp higher at 8.89 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were 500 million rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)