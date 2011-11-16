MUMBAI Nov 16 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates were little changed on Wednesday, in line with
government bonds, as positive sentiment due to cut in petrol
prices was offset by supply concerns and tight cash conditions
in the banking system.
At 1:04 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
and the one-year OIS rate were
both up 1 basis point each at 7.32 percent and 8.12 percent,
respectively.
"It's a super quiet day today, nothing much expected at
all," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at
Development Credit Bank.
Traders said the cut in gasoline prices and a weak euro were
helping sentiment but tight cash was preventing a fall in rates,
especially the front end.
State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline
prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction
in three years.
The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the dollar
and the yen on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis threatened
to engulf top-rated members such as France, as government bonds
of core countries came under pressure.
"In the near term, the rates are likely to be ranged,
depending up on the liquidity situation, but short-end will stay
elevated while the five-year may ease a bit if global conditions
worsen," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with
banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment
facility.
Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, compared
with 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday and significantly higher
than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of
November.
The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 1
bp higher at 8.89 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were 500 million rupees, according to Clearing Corp of
India data.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)