MUMBAI Nov 16 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates closed little changed on Wednesday, in line with government bonds, as positive sentiment due to cut in petrol prices was offset by supply concerns and tight cash conditions in the banking system.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 7.31 percent while the one-year OIS rate edged up 2 basis points to 8.13 percent.

Traders said the cut in gasoline prices helped sentiment early but tight cash prevented a fall in rates, especially the front end.

State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years.

Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility.

Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, compared with 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed steady at 8.88 percent.

After market hours on Wednesday, India's central bank said it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) via a multiple-price based auction on Nov. 24.

The operations were consistent with the monetary policy stance and based on the current assessment of prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions, the RBI said.

Traders said the 10-year bond yield could drop by as much as 7-8 basis points following the announcement of the open market operations and OIS rates may also follow suit.

Late recovery in the euro however pushed up the short-end rates slightly, traders said.

The euro clawed back from one-month lows against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after the European Central Bank was seen defending Italian and Spanish debt from a renewed market sell-off.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at a low 30.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)