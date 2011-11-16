(Update to close)
MUMBAI Nov 16 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates closed little changed on Wednesday, in line
with government bonds, as positive sentiment due to cut in
petrol prices was offset by supply concerns and tight cash
conditions in the banking system.
The benchmark five-year swap rate
closed steady at 7.31 percent while the one-year OIS rate
edged up 2 basis points to 8.13 percent.
Traders said the cut in gasoline prices helped sentiment
early but tight cash prevented a fall in rates, especially the
front end.
State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline
prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction
in three years.
Liquidity has tightened over the past few sessions, with
banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment
facility.
Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, compared
with 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday and significantly higher
than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of
November.
The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed
steady at 8.88 percent.
After market hours on Wednesday, India's central bank said
it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees
($2 billion) via a multiple-price based auction on Nov. 24.
The operations were consistent with the monetary policy
stance and based on the current assessment of prevailing and
evolving liquidity conditions, the RBI said.
Traders said the 10-year bond yield could drop by as much as
7-8 basis points following the announcement of the open market
operations and OIS rates may also follow suit.
Late recovery in the euro however pushed up the short-end
rates slightly, traders said.
The euro clawed back from one-month lows against the dollar
and yen on Wednesday after the European Central Bank was seen
defending Italian and Spanish debt from a renewed market
sell-off.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the
trading platform, were at a low 30.75 billion rupees, according
to Clearing Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)