MUMBAI Nov 17 India's overnight indexed swap rates pulled back from the lows touched in early trades on Thursday as optimism over the central bank's bond buyback through open market operations (OMO)faded as a central bank official said that tight liquidity was likely to persist.

The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Wednesday, it would conduct OMO to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.

"The momentum is unlikely to continue, as the reality that liquidity will remain tight, despite the move, sinks in," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

At 12:40 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.28 percent, down 3 basis points from Wednesday's close, but higher than the day's low of 7.24 percent.

The one-year OIS rate was down two basis points on the day at 8.11 percent, after falling to 8.09 percent earlier in the day.

The RBI does not have a detailed roadmap on buying back bonds though OMOs, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Thursday.

He also said the RBI is not considering any change in the cash reserve ratio policy at the moment, adding there is likely to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.

India also raised FII investment limit in government debt and corporate debt by $5 billion from $10 billion and $15 billion respectively on Thursday.

But traders said tight global liquidity situation will have to be assessed before ascertaining the benefit of the increase.

Liquidity has tightened in the domestic market over the past few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility.

Banks borrowed 918.55 billion rupees on Thursday, compared with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.80 percent from 8.88 percent at previous close.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at a low 13.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)