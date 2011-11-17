MUMBAI Nov 17 India's overnight indexed
swap rates pulled back from the lows touched in early trades on
Thursday as optimism over the central bank's bond buyback
through open market operations (OMO)faded as a central bank
official said that tight liquidity was likely to persist.
The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on
Wednesday, it would conduct OMO to buy back bonds for up to 100
billion rupees on Nov. 24.
"The momentum is unlikely to continue, as the reality that
liquidity will remain tight, despite the move, sinks in," a
senior trader with a foreign bank said.
At 12:40 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was at 7.28 percent, down 3 basis points from
Wednesday's close, but higher than the day's low of 7.24
percent.
The one-year OIS rate was down two basis
points on the day at 8.11 percent, after falling to 8.09 percent
earlier in the day.
The RBI does not have a detailed roadmap on buying back
bonds though OMOs, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on
Thursday.
He also said the RBI is not considering any change in the
cash reserve ratio policy at the moment, adding there is likely
to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few
weeks.
India also raised FII investment limit in government debt
and corporate debt by $5 billion from $10 billion and $15
billion respectively on Thursday.
But traders said tight global liquidity situation will have
to be assessed before ascertaining the benefit of the increase.
Liquidity has tightened in the domestic market over the past
few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's
liquidity adjustment facility.
Banks borrowed 918.55 billion rupees on Thursday, compared
with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and significantly higher
than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of
November.
The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at
8.80 percent from 8.88 percent at previous close.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the
trading platform, were at a low 13.25 billion rupees, according
to Clearing Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)