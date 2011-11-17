(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 17 India's overnight indexed swap rates touched more than one-month lows on Thursday, tracking federal bond yields, after the government raised foreign institutional investment limits in debt, and the central bank said it will buy back bonds.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.25 percent, down 6 basis points from Wednesday's close, but higher than the day's low of 7.23 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 7.

The one-year OIS rate closed 5 basis points lower on the day at 8.08 percent, after falling to 8.07 percent earlier in the day, its lowest since Oct. 14.

"The rates are likely to fall further, probably by another 5-10 basis points, but not more than that. There are supplies coming in," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India said, after market hours on Wednesday, it would conduct OMO to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.

The government on Thursday raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

Traders are expecting the RBI to conduct a series to OMOs after the initial buyback although earlier in the day deputy governor Subir Gokarn said the central bank does not have a detailed roadmap on buybacks.

Gokarn also said the RBI is not considering any change in the cash reserve ratio policy at the moment, adding there is likely to be persistent shortage in liquidity for the next few weeks.

"RBI is doing OMO for easing liquidity. If liquidity tightness will persist, don't you think there will be few more?", a trader with a foreign bank said.

Liquidity has tightened in the domestic market over the past few sessions, with banks stepping up borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility.

Banks borrowed 918.55 billion rupees on Thursday, compared with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.81 percent from 8.88 percent at previous close.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 72.10 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)