MUMBAI Nov 18 India's overnight indexed swap rates were mixed on Friday with escalating worries over the European crisis pushing the short-end rates down, while its long-end peers were a tad higher.

At 1:00 p.m., the one-year OIS rate was down 2 basis points on the day at 8.06 percent, after touching 8.03 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 14.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 3 basis points higher at 7.28 percent, after falling to 7.23 percent, its lowest since Oct. 7.

"With the macro environment getting worse, traders are now beginning to price in rate cuts. The question is how soon is it going to be," said a dealer with a private bank.

"Hence, the one-year rate is reacting more."

Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rising further.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in October that it was likely to hold off further increases in interest rates as it expects inflation to ease beginning in December.

The RBI's decision to conduct open market operations to ease liquidity has also aided sentiment.

The central bank said, after market hours on Wednesday, it would conduct OMO to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.81 percent, ahead of a 130-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 16.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)