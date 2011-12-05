MUMBAI Dec 5 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates were marginally higher on Monday as liquidity in the banking system tightened, but the rise was capped by the central bank's assurance it will inject adequate funds.

At 1:30 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was up one basis point on the day at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate was two basis points higher at 7.90 percent.

Banks borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25 billion on Friday.

Liquidity is expected to tighten further in the coming weeks due to outflows related to advance tax.

"Swaps were down last week on expectations of a cut in cash reserve ratio. Since that did not happen, it is a little up," a trader with a private bank said.

Swap rates had touched their lowest level since Oct. 5 on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity in the country's markets at comfortable levels, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

Concerns over weak growth also prevented a sharper rise in rates.

India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a survey showed on Thursday.

Data released last week showed near-zero growth in infrastructure sector output in October from a year earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in September.

India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having in the economy.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond ended down 2 basis points at 8.63 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 11 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)