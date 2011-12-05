MUMBAI Dec 5 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates were marginally higher on Monday as liquidity
in the banking system tightened, but the rise was capped by the
central bank's assurance it will inject adequate funds.
At 1:30 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was up one basis point on the day at 7.16
percent, while the one-year rate was two basis
points higher at 7.90 percent.
Banks borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25
billion on Friday.
Liquidity is expected to tighten further in the coming weeks
due to outflows related to advance tax.
"Swaps were down last week on expectations of a cut in cash
reserve ratio. Since that did not happen, it is a little up," a
trader with a private bank said.
Swap rates had touched their lowest level since Oct. 5 on
Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will use all available tools to
stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral
escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity in the country's
markets at comfortable levels, a deputy governor said on
Saturday.
"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through
the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations,
and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir
Gokarn said.
Concerns over weak growth also prevented a sharper rise in
rates.
India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as
factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years,
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
Data released last week showed near-zero growth in
infrastructure sector output in October from a year
earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in
September.
India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two
years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the
heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and
crisis-hit global capital markets are having in the economy.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
ended down 2 basis points at 8.63 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 11 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp
of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)