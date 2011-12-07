MUMBAI Dec 7 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates eased on Wednesday as some traders trimmed paid
positions on view that the interest rate cycle had peaked and
the central bank's stance could now tilt towards supporting
growth.
At 1:50 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was down 4 basis points at 7.12 percent and the
one-year rate was at 7.89 percent from 7.91
percent previously.
"With domestic growth coming off sharply and inflation also
expected to move lower, there is expectation that the central
bank could now move from battling inflation to supporting
growth," said a dealer with a foreign bank.
India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two
years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the
heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and
crisis-hit global capital markets are having on the economy.
Though the ongoing bout of tight liquidity is expected to
prevent any sharp fall in swap rates, traders are not worried as
most expect government bond buy backs by the central bank
through open market operation to continue for some time.
The Reserve Bank of India will use all available tools to
stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral
escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity in the country's
markets at comfortable levels, a deputy governor said on
Saturday.
"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through
the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations,
and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir
Gokarn said.
The central bank has proposed to buy back up to 100 billion
rupees of bonds on Thursday after having bought back 94.35
billion rupees and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two
previous buyback auctions.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was down 2 basis points at 8.56 percent comforted by the choice
of papers at this week's buyback by the central bank.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 7.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)