MUMBAI Dec 7 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates eased on Wednesday as some traders trimmed paid positions on view that the interest rate cycle had peaked and the central bank's stance could now tilt towards supporting growth.

At 1:50 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4 basis points at 7.12 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.89 percent from 7.91 percent previously.

"With domestic growth coming off sharply and inflation also expected to move lower, there is expectation that the central bank could now move from battling inflation to supporting growth," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on the economy.

Though the ongoing bout of tight liquidity is expected to prevent any sharp fall in swap rates, traders are not worried as most expect government bond buy backs by the central bank through open market operation to continue for some time.

The Reserve Bank of India will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity in the country's markets at comfortable levels, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

The central bank has proposed to buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday after having bought back 94.35 billion rupees and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two previous buyback auctions.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was down 2 basis points at 8.56 percent comforted by the choice of papers at this week's buyback by the central bank.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 7.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)