MUMBAI Dec 7 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended marginally lower on Wednesday helped by view that the interest rate cycle had peaked and the central bank's stance could now tilt towards supporting growth.

But sentiment was hit after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee underlined slowing growth, high inflation and fiscal deficit as the three major causes of concern.

Government bond yields too rose on fears of extra debt supply from the government after the finance minister's comments.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended just 1 basis point lower on the day at 7.15 percent after dipping to 7.12 percent during the day.

The one-year rate too ended just 1 bps lower at 7.90 percent after easing to as much as 7.89 percent in the day.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond closed 1 basis points higher at 8.59 percent as comfort from the choice of papers at this week's buyback by the central bank was offset by finance minister's comments.

"With domestic growth coming off sharply and inflation also expected to move lower, there is expectation that the central bank could now move from battling inflation to supporting growth," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on the economy.

Though the ongoing bout of tight liquidity is expected to prevent any sharp fall in swap rates, traders are not worried as most expect government bond buy backs by the central bank through open market operation to continue for some time.

The Reserve Bank of India will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity in the country's markets at comfortable levels, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

The central bank has proposed to buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday after having bought back 94.35 billion rupees and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two previous buyback auctions.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 30.87 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)