MUMBAI Dec 8 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates fell sharply on Thursday as easing food
inflation and newpaper reports suggesting a slowdown in October
industrial output cemented views the central bank was likely to
move towards an accommodative monetary policy in 2012.
The fall in government bond yields on positive mood ahead of
the Reserve Bank of India's 100 billion rupees buyback auction
and comments from a top official at the RBI on liquidity helped
swaps, traders said.
At 1:27 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was down 7 basis points to 7.08 percent and the
one-year rate was 8 bps lower at 7.82 percent.
India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the
year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an
annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was at 8.56 percent, lower from Wednesday's close of 8.59
percent, but higher than the day's low of 8.50 percent, touched
briefly after release of the latest food inflation data.
"We are now in a phase where reversal of the tight monetary
stance is almost certain. The question is only of when the focus
shifts publicly from inflation-fighting to supporting growth,"
said a dealer with a foreign bank.
"And this move may happen in late first quarter of 2012
itself."
India's industrial output declined by 7 percent in October,
dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first
time it moved into negative territory since June 2009, The Times
of India reported on Thursday, quoting an unnamed source.
Data released last month had showed that industrial growth
slowed to a two-year low of 1.9 percent in September.
A sharper fall in the short-tenor swaps was likely limited
by the still tight liquidity condition, traders said.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said on Wednesday the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is not just
a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, amid market
speculation that it might lower the ratio in order to ease tight
liquidity in the banking system.
The RBI is already buying back bonds from the secondary
market to ease cash crunch, and Gokarn said, this was the
preferred tool to address liquidity crunch.
The RBI is slated to buy back up to 100 billion rupees of
bonds on Thursday after having bought back 94.35 billion rupees
and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two previous buyback
auctions.
Banks borrowed 871.80 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under liquidity adjustment facility lower versus
933.70 billion rupees on Wednesday, but still close to the
psychological level of one trillion rupees.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 16.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)