MUMBAI Dec 8 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates fell sharply on Thursday as easing food inflation and newpaper reports suggesting a slowdown in October industrial output cemented views the central bank was likely to move towards an accommodative monetary policy in 2012.

The fall in government bond yields on positive mood ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's 100 billion rupees buyback auction and comments from a top official at the RBI on liquidity helped swaps, traders said.

At 1:27 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 7 basis points to 7.08 percent and the one-year rate was 8 bps lower at 7.82 percent.

India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was at 8.56 percent, lower from Wednesday's close of 8.59 percent, but higher than the day's low of 8.50 percent, touched briefly after release of the latest food inflation data.

"We are now in a phase where reversal of the tight monetary stance is almost certain. The question is only of when the focus shifts publicly from inflation-fighting to supporting growth," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

"And this move may happen in late first quarter of 2012 itself."

India's industrial output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into negative territory since June 2009, The Times of India reported on Thursday, quoting an unnamed source.

Data released last month had showed that industrial growth slowed to a two-year low of 1.9 percent in September.

A sharper fall in the short-tenor swaps was likely limited by the still tight liquidity condition, traders said.

Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, amid market speculation that it might lower the ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

The RBI is already buying back bonds from the secondary market to ease cash crunch, and Gokarn said, this was the preferred tool to address liquidity crunch.

The RBI is slated to buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday after having bought back 94.35 billion rupees and 57.83 billion rupees at each of the two previous buyback auctions.

Banks borrowed 871.80 billion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under liquidity adjustment facility lower versus 933.70 billion rupees on Wednesday, but still close to the psychological level of one trillion rupees.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 16.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)