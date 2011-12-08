(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 8 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates fell sharply on Thursday, touching levels not seen in nearly two-and-half months, as easing food inflation and comments from the top central bank official on liquidity boosted sentiment.

India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

Earlier in the day, newpaper reports suggesting a slowdown in October industrial output cemented views the Reserve Bank of India was likely to move towards an accommodative monetary policy in 2012.

The fall in government bond yields on back of the results of RBI's bond buyback auction, where it repurchased 90.93 billion rupees of bonds close to target of 100 billion rupees, and the RBI comments helped swaps, traders said.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 11 basis points at 7.04 percent after touching 7.03 percent in early trade, a level last seen on Sept. 29.

The one-year rate too closed 11 bps lower at 7.79 percent after hitting a low of 7.78 percent, level not seen since Sept. 27.

India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond settled at 8.52 percent, sharply lower from Wednesday's close of 8.59 percent, after briefly dipping to day's low of 8.50 percent after release of the latest food inflation data.

"We are now in a phase where reversal of the tight monetary stance is almost certain. The question is only of when the focus shifts publicly from inflation-fighting to supporting growth," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

"And this move may happen in late first quarter of 2012 itself."

India's industrial output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into negative territory since June 2009, The Times of India reported on Thursday, quoting an unnamed source.

Data released last month had showed that industrial growth slowed to a two-year low of 1.9 percent in September.

Banks borrowed 871.80 billion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under liquidity adjustment facility lower versus 933.70 billion rupees on Wednesday, but still close to the psychological level of one trillion rupees.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 65 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data.