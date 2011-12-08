(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 8 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates fell sharply on Thursday, touching levels not
seen in nearly two-and-half months, as easing food inflation and
comments from the top central bank official on liquidity boosted
sentiment.
India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure
there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief
said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility
of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash
conditions.
Earlier in the day, newpaper reports suggesting a slowdown
in October industrial output cemented views the Reserve Bank of
India was likely to move towards an accommodative monetary
policy in 2012.
The fall in government bond yields on back of the results of
RBI's bond buyback auction, where it repurchased 90.93 billion
rupees of bonds close to target of 100 billion rupees, and the
RBI comments helped swaps, traders said.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down
11 basis points at 7.04 percent after touching 7.03 percent in
early trade, a level last seen on Sept. 29.
The one-year rate too closed 11 bps lower at
7.79 percent after hitting a low of 7.78 percent, level not seen
since Sept. 27.
India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the
year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an
annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
settled at 8.52 percent, sharply lower from Wednesday's close of
8.59 percent, after briefly dipping to day's low of 8.50 percent
after release of the latest food inflation data.
"We are now in a phase where reversal of the tight monetary
stance is almost certain. The question is only of when the focus
shifts publicly from inflation-fighting to supporting growth,"
said a dealer with a foreign bank.
"And this move may happen in late first quarter of 2012
itself."
India's industrial output declined by 7 percent in October,
dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first
time it moved into negative territory since June 2009, The Times
of India reported on Thursday, quoting an unnamed source.
Data released last month had showed that industrial growth
slowed to a two-year low of 1.9 percent in September.
Banks borrowed 871.80 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under liquidity adjustment facility lower versus
933.70 billion rupees on Wednesday, but still close to the
psychological level of one trillion rupees.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 65 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp
of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)