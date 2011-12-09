(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 9 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) bounced off the day's lows and rose on Friday as investors found levels attractive to pay after a sharp fall in rates in recent sessions.

"Rates have fallen sharply in recent sessions, so good levels to pay, especially since rate cuts are unlikely atleast until March," a dealer with a state-run bank said.

Rates have been falling on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce measures to improve liquidity and to support growth at its policy review next week, given the slowing domestic economy, global economic worries and easing food inflation, traders said.

India's central bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

The fall in government bond yields on back of the open market operations being conducted by RBI and easing economic growth also aided sentiment. The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 12 basis points on the week.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 basis points higher at 7.07 percent, after having dropped to as low as 6.98 percent during the day, its lowest since Sept. 29.

The one-year rate closed steady at 7.79 percent after hitting a low of 7.71 percent, its lowest since Sept. 15.

India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

"Reversal of the tight monetary stance sooner than later is almost certain now. We need to see whether they really start addressing growth as their main priority now," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

Traders will now focus attention on the industrial production data on Monday and headline inflation on Wednesday for further cues ahead of Friday's mid-quarter policy review.

India's industrial output likely shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over two years, a Reuters poll showed.

However on Thursday, Times of India reported that the factory output declined by 7 percent in October, dragged down by a fall in the capital goods sector, the first time it moved into negative territory since June 2009, quoting an unnamed source.

India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by 7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9 percent issued in February.

Traders said the forecast was largely in line with the central bank's forecast of 7.6 percent, and did not have much of a market impact. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)