MUMBAI Dec 12 India's overnight indexed
swaps (OIS) fell on Monday as traders chose to receive as hopes
multiplied that the central bank would pause raising interest
rates and boost liquidity after the country's industrial output
fell for the first time in more than two years in
October.
At 1:30 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was 4 basis points down at 7.03 percent and the
one-year rate eased 3 bps to 7.76 percent.
"A cut in the cash reserve ratio is now being factored in
the front-end of the OIS curve," said a dealer with a foreign
bank.
"This is because the central bank's response to a crisis on
growth front could be to push liquidity into a sharply cash
deficit banking system."
A cut on the interest rates was unlikely from the central
bank until inflationary expectations were firmly contained,
traders said.
Last Thursday, India's central bank chief had said the bank
will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity
in the banking system, even as he declined comment on the
possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight
cash conditions.
"It is also likely that the front-end will outperform the
long-end of the OIS curve as the interest rate cycle is near the
turning point. And once we hit the bottom of rate cycle, it is
the long-end which will react faster," the dealer said.
The government bond yields too fell following the bleak
factory output data aiding swaps, traders said. The benchmark
10-year bond yield eased to 8.45 percent from
8.53 percent previously.
Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1
percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast
for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop
since March 2009. September's annual output was revised
marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.
India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid
slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by
7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government
said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9
percent issued in February.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 20 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp
of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)