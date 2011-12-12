(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 12 India's overnight indexed swaps (OIS) ended down on Monday with traders choosing to receive as hopes multiplied the central bank would pause raising interest rates and boost liquidity after the country's industrial output fell for the first time in more than two years in October.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.03 percent from 7.07 percent on Friday and the one-year rate settled at 7.76 percent from 7.79 percent.

"A cut in the cash reserve ratio is now being factored in the front-end of the OIS curve," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

"This is because the central bank's response to a crisis on growth front could be to push liquidity into a sharply cash deficit banking system."

A cut on the interest rates was unlikely from the central bank until inflationary expectations were firmly contained, traders said.

Last Thursday, India's central bank chief had said the bank will take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the banking system, even as he declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve ratio to ease tight cash conditions.

"It is also likely that the front-end will outperform the long-end of the OIS curve as the interest rate cycle is near the turning point. And once we hit the bottom of rate cycle, it is the long-end which will react faster," the dealer said.

The government bond yields too fell following the bleak factory output data aiding swaps, traders said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a two-and-half month low of 8.43 percent to close 8 basis points lower on the day at 8.45 percent.

Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop since March 2009. September's annual output was revised marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.

India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by 7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9 percent issued in February.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 62.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)