MUMBAI Dec 13 India's 1-year overnight
indexed swap rate fell to near a 3-month low on Tuesday as a dip
in industrial output and hopes of softer inflation data fuelled
further expectations of easing liquidity by the central bank.
At 1:11 p.m., the one-year rate was down 6
basis points on the day at 7.70 percent, after falling to 7.69
percent, a level last seen on Sept. 15.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7 basis
points lower at 6.96 percent, after touching 6.95 percent, its
lowest since Sept. 29.
"The next step is certainly going to be that of a monetary
easing. Quite possibly, there is likely to be a reduction in the
cash reserve ratio," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.
Cash reserve ratio (CRR) is the percentage of deposits banks
have to maintain with the central bank and currently stands at 6
percent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release its mid-quarter
review of the monetary policy on Dec. 16
"However, for a cut in interest rates, the RBI will wait for
the inflation to fall to its comfort level," the senior dealer
said.
The country's headline inflation likely eased in
November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as
food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half
years, a Reuters poll showed.
The RBI had earlier said it will consider easing interest
rates only if inflation falls below 7 percent. It expects
inflation to dip to 7 percent by March-end.
Banks borrowed 797.30 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank
of India's liquidity adjustment facility, compared with 799.40
billion rupees on Monday. The tightness in liquidity is expected
to worsen following the advance tax related outflows on Dec. 15.
Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1
percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast
for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop
since March 2009. September's annual output was revised
marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.
New Delhi slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday
amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning
the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by
7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government
said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9
percent issued in February.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 10.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
