MUMBAI Dec 13 India's 1-year overnight indexed swap rate fell to near a 3-month low on Tuesday as a dip in industrial output and hopes of softer inflation data fuelled further expectations of easing liquidity by the central bank.

At 1:11 p.m., the one-year rate was down 6 basis points on the day at 7.70 percent, after falling to 7.69 percent, a level last seen on Sept. 15.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7 basis points lower at 6.96 percent, after touching 6.95 percent, its lowest since Sept. 29.

"The next step is certainly going to be that of a monetary easing. Quite possibly, there is likely to be a reduction in the cash reserve ratio," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.

Cash reserve ratio (CRR) is the percentage of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank and currently stands at 6 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy on Dec. 16

"However, for a cut in interest rates, the RBI will wait for the inflation to fall to its comfort level," the senior dealer said.

The country's headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed.

The RBI had earlier said it will consider easing interest rates only if inflation falls below 7 percent. It expects inflation to dip to 7 percent by March-end.

Banks borrowed 797.30 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity adjustment facility, compared with 799.40 billion rupees on Monday. The tightness in liquidity is expected to worsen following the advance tax related outflows on Dec. 15.

Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop since March 2009. September's annual output was revised marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.

New Delhi slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by 7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9 percent issued in February.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 10.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)