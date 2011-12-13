(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Dec 13 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rate fell on Tuesday as a dip in the industrial
output and hopes of softer inflation data fuelled expectations
of liquidity easing measures by the central bank in its policy
review Friday.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3
basis points lower at 7.00 percent, after touching 6.93 percent,
its lowest since Sept. 28.
The one-year rate ended down 4 basis points
on the day at 7.72 percent, after falling to 7.67 percent, a
level last seen on Sept. 14.
"The next step is certainly going to be that of a monetary
easing. Quite possibly, there is likely to be a reduction in the
cash reserve ratio," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.
Cash reserve ratio (CRR) is the percentage of deposits banks
have to maintain with the central bank and currently stands at 6
percent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release its mid-quarter
review of the monetary policy on Dec. 16
"However, for a cut in interest rates, the RBI will wait for
the inflation to fall to its comfort level," the senior dealer
said.
The country's headline inflation likely eased in
November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as
food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half
years, a Reuters poll showed.
The RBI had earlier said it will consider easing interest
rates only if inflation falls below 7 percent. It expects
inflation to dip to 7 percent by March-end.
A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the RBI to
accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen
in Asia's third-largest economy.
Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1
percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast
for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop
since March 2009. September's annual output was revised
marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.
New Delhi slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday
amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning
the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by
7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government
said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9
percent issued in February.
Banks borrowed 797.30 billion rupees from the RBI's repo
counter under liquidity adjustment facility, compared with
799.40 billion rupees on Monday. The tightness in liquidity is
expected to worsen following the advance tax related outflows on
Dec. 15.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 61.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)