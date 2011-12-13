(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 13 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate fell on Tuesday as a dip in the industrial output and hopes of softer inflation data fuelled expectations of liquidity easing measures by the central bank in its policy review Friday.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 basis points lower at 7.00 percent, after touching 6.93 percent, its lowest since Sept. 28.

The one-year rate ended down 4 basis points on the day at 7.72 percent, after falling to 7.67 percent, a level last seen on Sept. 14.

"The next step is certainly going to be that of a monetary easing. Quite possibly, there is likely to be a reduction in the cash reserve ratio," a senior dealer with a private bank, said.

Cash reserve ratio (CRR) is the percentage of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank and currently stands at 6 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy on Dec. 16

"However, for a cut in interest rates, the RBI will wait for the inflation to fall to its comfort level," the senior dealer said.

The country's headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed.

The RBI had earlier said it will consider easing interest rates only if inflation falls below 7 percent. It expects inflation to dip to 7 percent by March-end.

A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the RBI to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop since March 2009. September's annual output was revised marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.

New Delhi slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by 7.25-7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending March, the government said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an estimate of 9 percent issued in February.

Banks borrowed 797.30 billion rupees from the RBI's repo counter under liquidity adjustment facility, compared with 799.40 billion rupees on Monday. The tightness in liquidity is expected to worsen following the advance tax related outflows on Dec. 15.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 61.75 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)