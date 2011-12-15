MUMBAI Dec 15 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates eased on Thursday as latest data showed a sharp deceleration in food prices bolstering hopes the central bank could hold rates steady on Friday to support the sagging domestic economic growth.

However, a further fall in OIS rates was likely to be limited as most traders would prefer to be cautious until the Reserve Bank of India releases its policy on Friday at 0630 GMT.

Food prices have been one the prime drivers of inflationary pressure in the Indian economy, and the central bank has been trying to douse these inflation fires since early 2010 with 13 rate increases so far.

At 1:17 p.m. (0747 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points on the day at 7.03 percent, after dipping to 6.98 percent in early trade.

The one-year rate too eased 2 bps to 7.76 percent after touching 7.71 percent early on.

"We have seen some receiving since the food inflation data was announced," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

Food inflation had dropped to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

"The divergence on food and core inflation means the policy language becomes even more crucial. Hence, swap rate are likely to stay in a thin band till Friday," the dealer added.

Data on Wednesday showed the wholesale price index rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier in November, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

India's central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 8.5 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)