(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 15 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended marginally higher on Thursday, as traders were cautious ahead of the central bank's policy due around noon On Friday, with high headline inflation and tight liquidity also weighing.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at 7.08 percent, after dipping to 6.98 percent in early trade.

The one-year rate closed 2 basis points higher at 7.80 percent after touching 7.71 percent earlier in the day.

"People are cautious before the central bank policy and are shifting positions," a trader with a private bank, said.

Data on Wednesday showed the wholesale price index rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier in November, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

A weakening rupee and high inflation have erased hopes of policy easing and traders will be keenly studying the tone of the policy statement for cues on when the central bank will begin easing rates.

India's central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday.

Dealers are also expecting the Reserve Bank of India to announce more liquidity boosting steps on Friday.

The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions.

Banks borrowed 1.118 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 865.45 billion rupees on Wednesday.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 28.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)