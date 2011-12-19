MUMBAI Dec 19 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates dipped to near three-month lows on Monday after the central bank indicated last week it would begin reversing its tight monetary policy stance, while a dip in global oil prices also aided.

At 12:27 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 10 basis points on the day at 6.82 percent, after touching 6.80 percent in early trade, its lowest since Sept. 26.

The one-year rate was 7 basis points lower at 7.65 percent, recovering from 7.63 percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 14.

"The market mood is that rate cuts will happen eventually. But till it actually happens, people will receive on the further end," a trader with a foreign bank, said.

"Hence, we are seeing a sharper drop in the five-year rate, compared with the one-year rate."

The Reserve Bank of India kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy.

RBI also said that given the liquidity tightness is persistently above its confort zone and further open market operations will be conducted as and when appropriate.

The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees in the recent past to help ease tight cash conditions.

Banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, against a total of 1.485 trillion rupees on Friday.

Brent crude futures fell below $103 on Monday, as the prospect of rising tension on the Korean peninsula following the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il pushed the U.S. dollar higher, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive.

Lower oil prices help temper inflation expectations.

India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 14.57 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)