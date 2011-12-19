(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates dipped to near three-month lows on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India indicated last week that it would begin reversing its tight monetary policy stance, despite tight liquidity conditions.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 10 basis points on the day at 6.82 percent after touching 6.80 percent in early trade, its lowest since Sept. 26.

The one-year rate closed 8 basis points lower at 7.64 percent, recovering from 7.62 percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 14.

"The market mood is that rate cuts will happen eventually. But till it actually happens, people will receive on the further end," a trader with a foreign bank said.

"Hence, we are seeing a sharper drop in the five-year rate, compared with the one-year rate."

The RBI kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy.

The central bank also said that given that liquidity tightness is persistently above its confort zone, further open market operations will be conducted as and when appropriate.

The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees in the past few weeks to help ease tight cash conditions.

On Monday, banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, the highest in a year, against a total of 1.485 trillion rupees on Friday.

India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the Clearing Corp of India's trading platform, stood at 49.05 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)