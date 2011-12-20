(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended up on Tuesday, pulling back further from a near three-month low touched in the previous session, as some traders reversed received positions due to tight liquidity after corporate advance tax payments.

However, indications from the Reserve Bank of India last week that it would begin reversing its tight monetary policy stance contained the rise in rates, traders said.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 6.87 percent, up from 6.82 on Monday when it had touched 6.80 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 26.

The one-year rate closed at 7.71 percent from its previous close of 7.64 percent. It had dipped to 7.62 percent on Monday, a level last seen on Sept. 14.

"Expectations of a rate cut are of course there, but how does one face the current road roller of the negative carry generated by rising funding rates due to the cash deficit?" a trader at a foreign bank said.

"So some people will have to cut received positions," the trader said.

The overnight cash rate touched 9.65 percent, its highest in more than five months. Banks borrowed a staggering 1.64 trillion rupees ($31 billion) from the central bank's repo window, indicating the extent of cash deficit in the system.

On Monday, the RBI injected 1.66 trillion rupees into the banking system through the repo auction, the highest in nearly a year.

Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year, according to a government source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The RBI kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy.

Towards the close of local trade, a central bank deputy governor said the RBI will announce a bond buyback through open market operations on Tuesday.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the Clearing Corp of India's trading platform, stood at 30.71 billion rupees. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees)