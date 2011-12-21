MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian overnight indexed
swap rates rose for the second straight session on Wednesday as
tight liquidity conditions persisted, and after the central
bank's announcement of a 100-billion-rupee ($1.8 billion) bond
buyback fell short of market expectations.
At 11:14 a.m. (0544 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate
was up 3 basis points at 6.90 percent, while the
one-year rate was 2 basis points higher at 7.73
percent.
"There was hope of higher-sized open market operation, which
did not come," a trader with a private bank said.
"Liquidity is pretty tight. The market was expecting the RBI
to buy back bonds worth 150-200 billion rupees," the trader
said.
After market hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India
said it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021,
8.08 percent 2022, and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds through open
market operations.
Liquidity in the banking system tightened after outflows
related to corporates advance tax. Advance tax payments by the
top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent
from the same period last year, according to a government source
with direct knowledge of the matter.
The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.65 trillion
rupees on Wednesday, nearly double the RBI's comfort level of
about 600 billion rupees.
Additionally, banks borrowed 16 billion rupees through the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Dec. 20, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday, a reflection of the
liquidity strain.
Banks can borrow cash under the facility from the
central bank at 100 basis points above the repo rate, which
currently stands at 8.50 percent.
However, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor
at the RBI, said the current liquidity tightness is temporary,
and the situation will become normal in the next few days.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the Clearing Corp
of India's trading platform, stood at 500 million rupees.
($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)