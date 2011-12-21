(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian overnight indexed swap rates ended up for the second straight session on Wednesday as tight liquidity conditions persisted, and after the central bank's announcement of a 100-billion-rupee ($1.9 billion) bond buyback fell short of market expectations.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 basis points at 6.91 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 basis points higher at 7.72 percent.

"There was hope of higher-sized open market operation, which did not come," a trader with a private bank said.

"Liquidity is pretty tight. The market was expecting the RBI to buy back bonds worth 150-200 billion rupees," the trader said.

After market hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022, and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds through open market operations.

Liquidity in the banking system tightened after outflows related to corporates advance tax. Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year, according to a government source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.65 trillion rupees on Wednesday, nearly double the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees.

Additionally, banks borrowed 16 billion rupees through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Dec. 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday, a reflection of the liquidity strain.

Banks can borrow cash under the facility from the central bank at 100 basis points above the repo rate, which currently stands at 8.50 percent.

However, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, said the current liquidity tightness is temporary, and the situation will become normal in the next few days.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the Clearing Corp of India's trading platform, stood at 25.20 billion rupees. ($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)