MUMBAI Dec 22 India's overnight indexed
swap rates climbed for the third day in a row on Thursday after
the central bank raised doubts about the country's inflation
target, dousing expectations for a rate cut early next year.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the
central bank's aim to bring down inflation to 7 percent by the
end of March faces uncertainty because of high oil prices, the
euro zone debt crisis and the depreciation of the rupee.
"I think what he is trying to say is that the market should
not start building rate cut expectations till inflation actually
falls below 7 percent," a senior trader at a primary dealership
said.
"It is not an entire change in the RBI's stance, but this is
clearly the message he is trying to send out."
At 2:02 p.m. (0832 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate
was up 6 basis points at 6.97 percent and the
one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 7.73 percent.
After keeping interest rates unchanged after 13 rounds of
increases since early 2010, the RBI last week indicated its next
move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risk to
economic growth increased.
The wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose
9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, slowing from a
9.73 percent rise in October but above the 9.04 percent increase
forecast in a Reuters poll.
A weak rupee, which has fallen 16 percent from its year-high
in July, and firm global commodity prices are likely to prevent
headline inflation from softening although food prices have
begun to ease.
Food inflation slowed sharply to 1.81 percent in the year to
Dec. 10, from an annual 4.35 percent rise in the previous week,
on lower prices of rice, cereals and vegetables, data on
Thursday showed.
Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Thursday.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the Clearing Corp
of India's trading platform, stood at 22.25 billion rupees
($422.2 million).
($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)
