MUMBAI Dec 22 India's overnight indexed swap rates climbed for the third day in a row on Thursday after the central bank raised doubts about the country's inflation target, dampening expectations for a rate cut early next year.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the central bank's aim to bring down inflation to 7 percent by the end of March faces uncertainty because of high oil prices, the euro zone debt crisis and the depreciation of the rupee.

"I think what he is trying to say is that the market should not start building rate cut expectations till inflation actually falls below 7 percent," a senior trader at a primary dealership said.

"It is not an entire change in the RBI's stance, but this is clearly the message he is trying to send out."

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 6.93 percent from 6.91 and the one-year rate ended 1 basis point higher at 7.73 percent.

After keeping interest rates unchanged after 13 rounds of increases since early 2010, the RBI last week indicated its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risk to economic growth increased.

The wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October but above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

A weak rupee, which has fallen nearly 17 percent from its year high in July, and firm global commodity prices are likely to prevent headline inflation from softening although food prices have begun to ease.

Food inflation slowed sharply to 1.81 percent in the year to Dec. 10, from an annual 4.35 percent rise in the previous week, on lower prices of rice, cereals and vegetables, data on Thursday showed.

Brent crude oil rose to around $108 on Thursday as violence in Iraq raised fears of further disruption to Middle East oil supplies as political tension remained high across the region.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the Clearing Corp of India's trading platform, stood at 32.50 billion rupees ($616.7 million). ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)