MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian 5-year overnight
indexed swap (OIS) rates hit a one-week high on Friday, climbing
for the fourth day in a row, as cash conditions remained tight
after last week's tax outflows.
Banks borrowed 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.9 billion) from
the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity adjustment facility on
Friday, the highest since early 2009 according to Thomson
Reuters data, reflecting the cash deficit in the banking system.
At 1:45 p.m. (0815 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate
was up 2 basis points on the day at 6.95 percent,
after touching 6.98 percent, its highest since Dec. 16.
The one-year rate was up 1 basis point at
7.74 percent after hitting 7.76 percent.
Total volume in the swaps market stood at 5.25 billion
rupees, according to the Clearing Corp of India.
High overnight rates and a lower-than-expected bonds buyback
by the central bank caused the swap rates to rise, a trader with
a foreign bank said.
The overnight cash rate was at 9.75/9.80 percent, higher
than 9.70/9.75 percent at Thursday's close and well above the
repo rate of 8.5 percent.
Banks have also been tapping the central bank's marginal
standing facility this week to tide over tight cash conditions,
with the borrowings on Thursday at 61.5 billion rupees.
The central bank bought back 87.90 billion rupees of
government bonds on Thursday, lower than the targeted 100
billion rupees.
Traders said cash availability with banks could rise next
week when the government pay salaries to its employees.
Government spending will further improve in January before
the budget session of parliament in February and should help
boost liquidity conditions, said Shakti Satapathy, a
fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 4
basis points at 8.37 percent as traders awaited results of a 120
billion rupee debt sale due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). For a
poll, see
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)