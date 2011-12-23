MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian 5-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates hit a one-week high on Friday, climbing for the fourth day in a row, as cash conditions remained tight after last week's tax outflows.

Banks borrowed 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, the highest since early 2009 according to Thomson Reuters data, reflecting the cash deficit in the banking system.

At 1:45 p.m. (0815 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points on the day at 6.95 percent, after touching 6.98 percent, its highest since Dec. 16.

The one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 7.74 percent after hitting 7.76 percent.

Total volume in the swaps market stood at 5.25 billion rupees, according to the Clearing Corp of India.

High overnight rates and a lower-than-expected bonds buyback by the central bank caused the swap rates to rise, a trader with a foreign bank said.

The overnight cash rate was at 9.75/9.80 percent, higher than 9.70/9.75 percent at Thursday's close and well above the repo rate of 8.5 percent.

Banks have also been tapping the central bank's marginal standing facility this week to tide over tight cash conditions, with the borrowings on Thursday at 61.5 billion rupees.

The central bank bought back 87.90 billion rupees of government bonds on Thursday, lower than the targeted 100 billion rupees.

Traders said cash availability with banks could rise next week when the government pay salaries to its employees.

Government spending will further improve in January before the budget session of parliament in February and should help boost liquidity conditions, said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 4 basis points at 8.37 percent as traders awaited results of a 120 billion rupee debt sale due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). For a poll, see ($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)