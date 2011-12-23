(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Dec 23 India's 5-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate hit a one-week high on Friday, climbing for a fourth day in a row, as cash conditions remained tight after last week's tax outflows.

Banks borrowed 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.7 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, the highest since early 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed, reflecting the cash deficit in the banking system.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 basis points on the day at 6.95 percent, after touching 6.98 percent, its highest since Dec. 16.

The one-year rate ended steady at 7.73 percent after hitting 7.76 percent.

Total volume in the swaps market stood at 23.25 billion rupees, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

High overnight rates and a lower-than-expected bonds buyback by the central bank caused the swap rates to rise, a trader with a foreign bank said.

The overnight cash rate hit a high of 9.85 percent on Friday, after closing at 9.70/9.75 percent on Thursday, and well above the repo rate of 8.5 percent.

Banks have also been tapping the central bank's marginal standing facility this week to tide over tight cash conditions, with the borrowings on Thursday at 61.5 billion rupees.

The central bank bought back 87.90 billion rupees of government bonds on Thursday, lower than the targeted 100 billion rupees.

Advance tax payments by the top 100 companies in Mumbai for October-December rose 10 percent from the same period last year, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter, said.

Traders said cash availability with banks could rise next week when the government pays salaries to its employees.

Government spending will further improve in January before the budget session of parliament in February and should help boost liquidity conditions, said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.37 percent. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)