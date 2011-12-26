MUMBAI Dec 26 India's overnight indexed swap rates were little changed on Monday in the absence of fresh triggers with no debt supplies scheduled for the week and global markets subdued due to extended christmas holidays.

At 12:41 p.m. (0711 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate was up 1 basis point on the day at 6.96 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent.

Total volume in the swaps market stood at 1.50 billion rupees ($28.4 million), Clearing Corp of India data showed.

"There is not much happening. Overall activity is very thin," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

Japanese stocks outperformed the rest of Asia in thin trade, while the euro firmed on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading was subdued with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays.

Traders said the market was waiting to see if the Reserve Bank of India will announce more bond buybacks.

"With no auctions this week, and the liquidity having eased a bit, the chances of another open market operation this week is fifty-fifty," a trader with a private bank said.

Banks borrowed 1.429 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window, lower than 1.733 trillion drawn on Friday.

Traders said cash availability with banks could rise this week when the government pays salaries to its employees.

Government spending will further improve in January before the budget session of parliament in February and should help boost liquidity conditions, traders said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent as lack of supplies this week cheered sentiment. ($1 = 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)