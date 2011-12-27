MUMBAI Dec 27 The long end of India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates inched up on Tuesday as firm global oil prices stoked inflation fears in the domestic market, with supply worries also weighing, although some easing in liquidity deficit aided sentiment.

At 12:40 p.m. (0710 GMT) the benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points on the day at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 7.76 percent.

Brent crude rose slightly to trade above $108 per barrel on Tuesday, supported by supply disruptions in Syria and Iranian naval exercises in a key shipping lane, while improved U.S. home sales data and year-end short-covering also aided prices.

India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October.

"The swap rates are unlikely to go up much. The market knows the RBI will have to cut rates early next year. Broadly, it will await cues from the central bank," a trader with a foreign bank said.

Borrowing by banks from the RBI's marginal liquidity facility dropped sharply to 3.05 billion rupees ($57.7 million) on Monday from 93.30 billion rupees in the previous session, data on Tuesday showed, suggesting an easing in tight cash conditions.

Lenders borrowed 1.160 billion rupees from the repo window on Tuesday, compared with 1.429 billion on Monday.

Total volume in the swaps market stood at 4 billion rupees, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.52 percent, compared with Monday's close of 9.49 percent, and off the day's high of 8.59 percent as expectations of open market operations calmed supply worries.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday, it said late Monday. ($1 = 52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)