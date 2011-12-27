MUMBAI Dec 27 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates ended little changed on Tuesday with firm
global oil prices stoking inflation fears, while some easing in
liquidity deficit aided sentiment.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1
basis point on the day, while the one-year rate
closed steady at 7.77 percent.
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by fears of supply
disruptions and Iranian naval exercises in a crucial oil
shipping route, with gains capped by simmering euro zone debt
concerns.
India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation
gauge, rose 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier,
slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October.
"The swap rates are unlikely to go up much. The market knows
the RBI will have to cut rates early next year. Broadly, it will
await cues from the central bank," a trader with a foreign bank
said.
Borrowing by banks from the RBI's marginal liquidity
facility dropped sharply to 3.05 billion rupees ($57.5 million)
on Monday from 93.30 billion rupees in the previous session,
data on Tuesday showed, indicating an easing in tight cash
conditions.
Lenders borrowed 1.160 billion rupees from the repo window
on Tuesday, compared with 1.429 billion on Monday.
Total volume in the swaps market was 31.28 billion rupees,
Clearing Corp of India data showed.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield eased a tad
to 8.48 percent, compared with Monday's close of 8.49 percent,
as expectations of bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India
grew, offsetting supply worries.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent
2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024
bonds on Friday, it said late Monday.
($1 = 53 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)