MUMBAI Dec 27 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended little changed on Tuesday with firm global oil prices stoking inflation fears, while some easing in liquidity deficit aided sentiment.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point on the day, while the one-year rate closed steady at 7.77 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by fears of supply disruptions and Iranian naval exercises in a crucial oil shipping route, with gains capped by simmering euro zone debt concerns.

India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October.

"The swap rates are unlikely to go up much. The market knows the RBI will have to cut rates early next year. Broadly, it will await cues from the central bank," a trader with a foreign bank said.

Borrowing by banks from the RBI's marginal liquidity facility dropped sharply to 3.05 billion rupees ($57.5 million) on Monday from 93.30 billion rupees in the previous session, data on Tuesday showed, indicating an easing in tight cash conditions.

Lenders borrowed 1.160 billion rupees from the repo window on Tuesday, compared with 1.429 billion on Monday.

Total volume in the swaps market was 31.28 billion rupees, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield eased a tad to 8.48 percent, compared with Monday's close of 8.49 percent, as expectations of bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India grew, offsetting supply worries.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday, it said late Monday. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)