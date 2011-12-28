MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates dipped on Wednesday after the central bank announced a 120 billion rupee ($2.25 billion) bond buyback, which would help ease a cash crunch with banks.

At 1:44 p.m. (0814 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 2 basis points at 7.00 and 7.75 percent respectively.

"The main reason for the swaps to be down is the open market operation announcement," a trader with a foreign bank said.

After the market closed on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy back the 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds through open market operations on Thursday.

The buyback will help improve cash flows with banks ahead of an unscheduled 150 billion rupees debt sale by the government on Friday.

Banks borrowed 1.268 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday's 1.160 trillion rupees and indicating the shortfall in cash with banks.

Total volume in the swaps market was 1.25 billion rupees, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 8.45 percent. ($1 = 53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)