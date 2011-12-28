MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates pulled back from the day's low to ended largely
steady on Wednesday, tracking federal bond yields, as supply
concerns weighed.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended
unchanged at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate
ended 1 basis point higher at 7.78 percent.
"There is some nervousness in the market about the fiscal
position and additional borrowing," a trader with a private bank
said.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady
at 8.48 percent, after easing to 8.43 percent in early trades.
The government will auction an unscheduled 150 billion
rupees of debt on Friday, and traders fear there could be more
such borrowings that will add to the supply
pressure.
After the market closed on Tuesday, the RBI said it would
conduct a 120-billion-rupee ($2.26 billion)open market operation
on Thursday to ease liquidity conditions in the banking system.
Though bond yields and the swap rates eased on the buyback
announcement, the comfort faded in later trades as supply
worries resurfaced.
Banks borrowed 1.268 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday,
higher than Tuesday's 1.160 trillion rupees and indicating the
shortfall in cash with banks.
Total volume in the swaps market was 5 billion
rupees, Clearing Corp of India data showed.
($1 = 53.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)