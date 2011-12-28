MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates pulled back from the day's low to ended largely steady on Wednesday, tracking federal bond yields, as supply concerns weighed.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended unchanged at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point higher at 7.78 percent.

"There is some nervousness in the market about the fiscal position and additional borrowing," a trader with a private bank said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.48 percent, after easing to 8.43 percent in early trades.

The government will auction an unscheduled 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, and traders fear there could be more such borrowings that will add to the supply pressure.

After the market closed on Tuesday, the RBI said it would conduct a 120-billion-rupee ($2.26 billion)open market operation on Thursday to ease liquidity conditions in the banking system.

Though bond yields and the swap rates eased on the buyback announcement, the comfort faded in later trades as supply worries resurfaced.

Banks borrowed 1.268 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday's 1.160 trillion rupees and indicating the shortfall in cash with banks.

Total volume in the swaps market was 5 billion rupees, Clearing Corp of India data showed. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)