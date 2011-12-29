MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian overnight indexed swap rates ended down on Thursday as traders abstained from paying positions amidst global risk aversion sentiment.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points lower at 7.75 percent.

"The swaps are moving in line with the global risk-off sentiment," a trader with a foreign bank said.

"So, even though bond yields are responding to domestic cues, including a likely revision in government borrowing calendar, the swap rates have eased," he said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points higher on the day at 8.54 percent on worries over further increase in debt supplies.

Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday to their lowest close in more than a week as a weakening rupee added to the worries about fading outlook for corporate earnings.

The euro fell to a 10-year low against the yen and its lowest in more than 15 months versus the dollar on Thursday after high borrowing costs at an Italian bond sale fuelled investor concerns about the euro zone crisis.

Total volume in the swaps market was 49.78 billion rupees ($937 million), Clearing Corp of India data showed. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul;Editing by Subhadip Sircar)