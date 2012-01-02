MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates eased on Monday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao reiterated in an interview the central bank was likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.

"From here on, we could expect reversal of monetary tightening. But it's difficult to say when that will take place and in what shape it will roll out," Subbarao said in an interview published on the BBC website on Monday.

At 12:38 p.m. (0708 GMT), the benchmark five-year swap rate fell to 7.05 percent from 7.08 precent on Friday.

The one-year swap rate fell to 7.71 percent from its previous close of 7.75.

Similar remarks by C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, to CNBC-TV18 on Monday, reinforced expectation of rate cuts, traders said.

In the coming week, traders expect increased receiving interest in the five-year tenure, which is likely to move in the 6.95-7.15 percent range.

"We expect sizeable deals on the five-year OIS, more than the one-year swaps, because until there are actual interest rate cuts, the one-year is unlikely to go down substantially," said a trader with a foreign bank.

In the rest of the session, traders expect the five-year swap rate to further ease by another 2-3 basis points.

Total volume in the swaps market was 2.75 billion rupees ($51.6 million), Clearing Corp of India data showed. ($1 = 53.3 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)