MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended lower on Monday as comments from the central bank chief fueled hopes of a rate cut in the near term.

Duvvuri Subbarao, in an interview with the BBC published Monday, reiterated that the RBI was likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.

"From here on, we could expect reversal of monetary tightening. But it's difficult to say when that will take place and in what shape it will roll out," Subbarao said in an interview published on the BBC website on Monday.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.03 percent, down 5 basis points from previous close.

The one-year swap rate ended at 7.70 percent, was also down 5 basis points from its previous close of 7.75 percent.

The RBI has been lifting its key rates since March 2010, which involved 13 rate hikes, but in the last monetary policy review on Dec. 16, the central bank held key rates steady with a strong indication of the next move being a cut.

Foreign banks, who were active buyers of sovereign debt today, held some paid positions in swaps to hedge their bond positions, a move that ensured the five-year swap rate did not fall below 7 percent, traders said.

"Banks that are holding long positions on bonds were covering those by paying OIS," said a trader with a private bank.

The one-year OIS traded in thin volume, as bulk of the trading activity was concentrated on the five-year tenure.

"Unless there is a move by the central bank to cut policy rates, the one-year will remain around current levels, while receiving interest will continue to be at the five-year OIS," said a trader with another foreign bank.

Traders expect the five-year swap rate to fall about 8-10 basis points further this week.

Total volume in the swaps market was 12.75 billion rupees ($239.2 million), Clearing Corp of India data showed. ($1 = 53.3 rupees)