MUMBAI Nov 21 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates inched up on Monday on the back of persisting tight liquidity and after a top government official said India may breach its 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target.

At 12:20 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year OIS rate were both up 2 basis points on the day at 7.29 percent and 8.08 percent respectively.

"Liquidity is under stress, and worries on higher fiscal deficit is causing the rates to go up," a trader with a private bank said.

India's fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product, though the final figures would depend on the actual expenditure, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel on Monday.

A slippage in the fiscal deficit target is likely to lead to more bond issuance by the government, which will add to the supply pressures.

In September, the government increased its borrowing target for the second half of the current fiscal year ending in March to 2.2 trillion rupees from earlier estimate of 1.67 trillion rupees.

Higher supplies have pushed up bond yields and resulted in liquidity tightness.

Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 1.07 trillion rupees on Friday.

Last week the Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to ease liquidity, said it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.

"Swaps are likely to remain stagnated for the week, with a slight upside risk," a trader with another private bank said.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up two basis points at 8.85 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 4 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)