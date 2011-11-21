(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 21 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended mixed on Monday with the short-term rates rising on the back of persisting tight liquidity and worries India's fiscal deficit will exceed target, while the long-term rates eased from the day's high as risk aversion set in.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.27 percent, unchanged from Friday's close after touching a high of 7.31 percent earlier in the day.

The one-year OIS rate closed 3 basis points higher at 8.09 percent, after climbing to as high as 8.11 percent in trade.

"Liquidity is under stress, and worries on higher fiscal deficit is causing the rates to go up," a trader with a private bank said.

India's fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product, though the final figures would depend on the actual expenditure, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel on Monday.

A slippage in the fiscal deficit target is likely to lead to more bond issuance by the government, which will add to supply pressures.

In September, the government increased its borrowing target for the second half of the current fiscal year ending in March to 2.2 trillion rupees from its earlier estimate of 1.67 trillion rupees.

Higher supplies have pushed up bond yields and resulted in liquidity tightness.

Banks borrowed 1.27 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 1.07 trillion rupees on Friday.

Last week the Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to ease liquidity, said it would conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.

Fears about out-of-control government debt on both sides of the Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday, knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds deemed to be safe havens.

"Swaps are likely to remain stagnated for the week, with a slight upside risk," a trader with another private bank said.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended steady at 8.83 compared with Friday's close after rising to a high of 8.86 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 42.5 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul & Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)