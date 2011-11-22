MUMBAI Nov 22 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates rose on Tuesday as traders cut received positions after comments by the central bank chief sparked fears of a further rise in interest rates.

The finance minister's statement on fiscal deficit also heightened fears the government will end up borrowing more from the market in March and added to the pressure on swap rates, traders said.

A slippage in the fiscal deficit target is likely to lead to more bond issuance by the government, which will add to supply pressures. Higher supplies have already pushed up bond yields and resulted in liquidity tightness.

The Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to ease liquidity, will conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday. Details of the papers are awaited.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 6 basis points at 7.33 percent from its previous close on Monday and the one-year rose 4 bps to 8.13 percent.

"After what the governor (of RBI) said today, market has now pushed the possibility of any rate cuts further down the line, and swap rates had to readjust," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said monetary steps may be warranted to curb inflation expectations in face of sustained high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit politically sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.

On Oct. 25, the RBI, after raising rates for the 13th time since early March 2010 had signalled a likely pause in rate hikes in the December policy if inflation falls in line with the RBI's projected trajectory.

"The comments on fisc from the government is suggesting that the reality is finally being accepted by them and are preparing the ground for more borrowing towards the end of the fiscal," the trader said.

Achieving the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 pct of gross domestic product for FY12 is difficult amid deteriorating global conditions, India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday in a statement.

On Monday, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission had told CNBC-TV18 news channel that fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the targeted 4.6 percent of GDP, though the final figures would depend on the actual expenditure.

In September, the government increased its borrowing target for the second half of the current fiscal year ending in March to 2.2 trillion rupees from its earlier estimate of 1.67 trillion rupees.

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.84 percent from Monday's close.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 24.08 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)