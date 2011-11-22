MUMBAI Nov 22 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates rose on Tuesday as traders cut received
positions after comments by the central bank chief sparked fears
of a further rise in interest rates.
The finance minister's statement on fiscal deficit also
heightened fears the government will end up borrowing more from
the market in March and added to the pressure on swap rates,
traders said.
A slippage in the fiscal deficit target is likely to lead to
more bond issuance by the government, which will add to supply
pressures. Higher supplies have already pushed up bond yields
and resulted in liquidity tightness.
The Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to ease liquidity, will
conduct open market operations to buy back bonds for up to 100
billion rupees on Thursday. Details of the papers are awaited.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 6
basis points at 7.33 percent from its previous close on Monday
and the one-year rose 4 bps to 8.13 percent.
"After what the governor (of RBI) said today, market has now
pushed the possibility of any rate cuts further down the line,
and swap rates had to readjust," said a dealer with a foreign
bank.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said monetary steps may be
warranted to curb inflation expectations in face of sustained
high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit politically
sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.
On Oct. 25, the RBI, after raising rates for the 13th time
since early March 2010 had signalled a likely pause in rate
hikes in the December policy if inflation falls in line with the
RBI's projected trajectory.
"The comments on fisc from the government is suggesting that
the reality is finally being accepted by them and are preparing
the ground for more borrowing towards the end of the fiscal,"
the trader said.
Achieving the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 pct of gross
domestic product for FY12 is difficult amid deteriorating global
conditions, India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on
Tuesday in a statement.
On Monday, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of
the Planning Commission had told CNBC-TV18 news channel that
fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed the
targeted 4.6 percent of GDP, though the final figures would
depend on the actual expenditure.
In September, the government increased its borrowing target
for the second half of the current fiscal year ending in March
to 2.2 trillion rupees from its earlier estimate of 1.67
trillion rupees.
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was up 1 basis point at 8.84 percent from Monday's close.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 24.08 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)