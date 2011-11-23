MUMBAI Nov 23 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates were mixed on Wednesday with tight liquidity
keeping short-end rates steady, but deepening concerns over
global economic growth dragged the long-end a tad lower.
At 1:35 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was down 2 basis points at 7.31 percent from the
previous close while the one-year was steady at
8.13 percent from Tuesday's close.
"Short-end is stuck due to tight liquidity and if the
central bank is active in the foreign exchange market, cash
supply will become tighter and rates could rise," said a dealer
with a foreign bank.
The central bank is suspected to have sold dollars in the
foreign exchange market earlier in the day following which the
local currency recovered as much as 1.7 percent. The rupeee had
hit an all-time low of 52.73 per dollar on
Tuesday.
Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32
trillion rupees on Tuesday.
The average borrowing has been above 1 trillion rupees over
the last 10 days, as against 495.25 billion rupees in the first
week of November, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the
banking system.
The worsening economic situation across the globe could,
however, push the long-end OIS rates down.
"The global risk aversion is positive for the five-year
swap," the dealer said.
Asian shares dropped more than 2 percent and U.S. index
futures and oil also fell on Wednesday after a private survey
showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months and
U.S. growth data was revised downwards, stoking fears about the
faltering global economy.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 4.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)