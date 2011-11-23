MUMBAI Nov 23 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates were mixed on Wednesday with tight liquidity keeping short-end rates steady, but deepening concerns over global economic growth dragged the long-end a tad lower.

At 1:35 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.31 percent from the previous close while the one-year was steady at 8.13 percent from Tuesday's close.

"Short-end is stuck due to tight liquidity and if the central bank is active in the foreign exchange market, cash supply will become tighter and rates could rise," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

The central bank is suspected to have sold dollars in the foreign exchange market earlier in the day following which the local currency recovered as much as 1.7 percent. The rupeee had hit an all-time low of 52.73 per dollar on Tuesday.

Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

The average borrowing has been above 1 trillion rupees over the last 10 days, as against 495.25 billion rupees in the first week of November, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system.

The worsening economic situation across the globe could, however, push the long-end OIS rates down.

"The global risk aversion is positive for the five-year swap," the dealer said.

Asian shares dropped more than 2 percent and U.S. index futures and oil also fell on Wednesday after a private survey showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months and U.S. growth data was revised downwards, stoking fears about the faltering global economy.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 4.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)