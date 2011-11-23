(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 23 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates presented a mixed picture on Wednesday with tight liquidity keeping short-end rates steady, but deepening concerns over global economic growth dragged the long-end a tad lower.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 basis points lower on the day at 7.31 percent while the one-year settled steady at 8.13 percent from Tuesday's close.

"Short-end is stuck due to tight liquidity and if the central bank is active in the foreign exchange market, cash supply will become tighter and rates could rise," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

The central bank is suspected to have sold dollars in the foreign exchange market earlier in the day following which the local currency recovered as much as 1.7 percent. The rupeee had hit an all-time low of 52.73 per dollar on Tuesday.

Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.32 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

The average borrowing has been above 1 trillion rupees over the last 10 days, as against 495.25 billion rupees in the first week of November, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system.

The worsening economic situation across the globe could, however, push the long-end OIS rates down.

"The global risk aversion is positive for the five-year swap," the dealer said.

World stocks hit their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday and oil prices fell after China's November factory activity shrank at its sharpest pace in 32 months, reviving fears of an abrupt slowdown for the world's second largest economy.

The new benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3 basis points lower on the day at 8.81 percent after moving in band of 8.79 percent to 8.84 percent during the day.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 39.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)