MUMBAI Nov 24 India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates inched down on Thursday tracking federal bond yields ahead of the central bank's bond buyback, while a decline in weekly food inflation numbers also helped.

However, traders said tight liquidity in the banking system is likely to prevent a sharper drop in the swaps.

At 12:55 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points on the day at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate was 4 basis points lower at 8.09 percent.

The old 10-year benchmark bond--the 7.80 percent 2021 , 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond will be bought back by the Reserve Bank of India via open market operations (OMOs), the results of which are due after 0900 GMT.

"Inflation has come down, but liquidity continues to be tight. The swaps are adjusting to these factors," a trader with a foreign bank said.

"Till the rupee depreciation continues, the RBI will not be able to ease liquidity, and the pressure on the swaps will continue," the trader said.

India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks, in the year to Nov. 12. In the previous week, annual food inflation stood at 10.63 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.35 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and still significantly higher since the end of the first week of November.

The central bank is suspected to have intervened for the second day in a row, nudging the rupee a tad higher.

India's central bank will intervene to smooth sharp movements in the rupee and prevent a downward spiral in its value, but will balance this with the need to retain reserves in the event of prolonged turbulence, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Wednesday.

The new benchmark 10-year bond yield was 3 basis points lower on the day at 8.78 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 11.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)