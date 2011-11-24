MUMBAI Nov 24 India's overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates inched down on Thursday tracking federal bond
yields ahead of the central bank's bond buyback, while a decline
in weekly food inflation numbers also helped.
However, traders said tight liquidity in the banking system
is likely to prevent a sharper drop in the swaps.
At 12:55 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was down 2 basis points on the day at 7.29
percent, while the one-year rate was 4 basis
points lower at 8.09 percent.
The old 10-year benchmark bond--the 7.80 percent 2021
, 7.99 percent 2017 bond, 7.83 percent 2018 bond
and the 8.13 percent 2022 bond will be bought back by the
Reserve Bank of India via open market operations (OMOs), the
results of which are due after 0900 GMT.
"Inflation has come down, but liquidity continues to be
tight. The swaps are adjusting to these factors," a trader with
a foreign bank said.
"Till the rupee depreciation continues, the RBI will not be
able to ease liquidity, and the pressure on the swaps will
continue," the trader said.
India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in
nine weeks, in the year to Nov. 12. In the previous week, annual
food inflation stood at 10.63 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.35
trillion rupees on Wednesday, and still significantly higher
since the end of the first week of November.
The central bank is suspected to have intervened for the
second day in a row, nudging the rupee a tad higher.
India's central bank will intervene to smooth sharp
movements in the rupee and prevent a downward spiral in its
value, but will balance this with the need to retain reserves in
the event of prolonged turbulence, deputy governor Subir Gokarn
said on Wednesday.
The new benchmark 10-year bond yield was 3
basis points lower on the day at 8.78 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 11.25 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)