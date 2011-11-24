MUMBAI Nov 24 The short-end of India's
overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended down on Thursday
tracking federal bond yields, with lower weekly food inflation
data aiding sentiment.
The one-year rate ended at 8.09 percent, down 4 basis points
from Wednesday's close.
However, traders said tight liquidity in the banking system
is likely to prevent a sharper drop in the swaps.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at
7.31 percent, steady from Wednesday's close.
"Inflation has come down, but liquidity continues to be
tight. The swaps are adjusting to these factors," a trader with
a foreign bank said.
"Till the rupee depreciation continues, the RBI will not be
able to ease liquidity, and the pressure on the swaps will
continue," the trader said.
India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in
nine weeks, in the year to Nov. 12. In the previous week, annual
food inflation stood at 10.63 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.35
trillion rupees on Wednesday, and still significantly higher
since the end of the first week of November.
The central bank is suspected to have intervened for the
second day in a row, nudging the rupee a tad higher.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will intervene to smooth
sharp movements in the rupee and prevent a downward spiral in
its value, but will balance this with the need to retain
reserves in the event of prolonged turbulence, deputy governor
Subir Gokarn said on Wednesday.
The RBI bought 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under open
market operation on Thursday compared with a target of 100
billion rupees.
Traders will be keenly awaiting news of more buyback
annoucement from the RBI.
The new benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
basis points lower on the day at 8.79 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 44 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp
of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)