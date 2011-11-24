MUMBAI Nov 24 The short-end of India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended down on Thursday tracking federal bond yields, with lower weekly food inflation data aiding sentiment.

The one-year rate ended at 8.09 percent, down 4 basis points from Wednesday's close.

However, traders said tight liquidity in the banking system is likely to prevent a sharper drop in the swaps.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.31 percent, steady from Wednesday's close.

"Inflation has come down, but liquidity continues to be tight. The swaps are adjusting to these factors," a trader with a foreign bank said.

"Till the rupee depreciation continues, the RBI will not be able to ease liquidity, and the pressure on the swaps will continue," the trader said.

India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks, in the year to Nov. 12. In the previous week, annual food inflation stood at 10.63 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.35 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and still significantly higher since the end of the first week of November.

The central bank is suspected to have intervened for the second day in a row, nudging the rupee a tad higher.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will intervene to smooth sharp movements in the rupee and prevent a downward spiral in its value, but will balance this with the need to retain reserves in the event of prolonged turbulence, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Wednesday.

The RBI bought 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation on Thursday compared with a target of 100 billion rupees.

Traders will be keenly awaiting news of more buyback annoucement from the RBI.

The new benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points lower on the day at 8.79 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 44 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)