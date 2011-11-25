MUMBAI Nov 25 The long-end of India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates inched up on Friday as the government's demand for extra spending raised worries of fiscal slippage.

At 1:40 p.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was up two basis points on the day at 7.33 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.09 percent.

"The market is worried that the government seems to be slipping on its 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target (for the current financial year)," a trader with a foreign bank said.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244 billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.

The new benchmark 10-year bond yield was 5 basis points higher on the day at 8.84 percent.

Traders are also awaiting results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale due around 2:30 p.m. The bonds on sale are 30 billion rupees of floating rate paper maturing in 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040.

India may sell the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 101.20 rupees yielding 8.9904 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

However, dealers said risk aversion globally prevented a sharper rise in the swap rates.

Asian shares and the euro fell to seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a damaging credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.

Banks borrowed 987.75 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.13 trillion rupees on Thursday, but still significantly higher than at the end of the first week of November.

Traders will be keenly awaiting news of more buyback announcement from the RBI.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 3 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)