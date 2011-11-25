(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 25 The long-end of India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended higher on Friday as the government's demand for extra spending raised worries of fiscal slippage.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up three basis points on the day at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.09 percent.

"The market is worried that the government seems to be slipping on its 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target (for the current financial year)," a trader with a foreign bank, said.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244 billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond closed lower at 8.82 percent, after having risen 7 basis points earlier in the day from its previous close of 8.79 percent.

India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but the sale partly devolved on primary dealers, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. [ID: nI8E7KC01T]

However, dealers said risk aversion globally prevented a sharper rise in the swap rates.

European stocks fell and the euro hit a seven-week low on Friday, as record borrowing costs for Italy stoked fears the lack of a comprehensive policy response to the spiralling euro zone debt crisis would lead to a break-up of the currency bloc.

Banks borrowed 987.75 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.13 trillion rupees on Thursday, but still significantly higher than at the end of the first week of November.

Traders will be keenly awaiting news of more buyback announcement from the RBI. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)