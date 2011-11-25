(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 25 The long-end of India's
overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended higher on Friday as the
government's demand for extra spending raised worries of fiscal
slippage.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up
three basis points on the day at 7.34 percent, while the
one-year rate was steady at 8.09 percent.
"The market is worried that the government seems to be
slipping on its 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target (for the
current financial year)," a trader with a foreign bank, said.
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion
rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244
billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
closed lower at 8.82 percent, after having risen 7 basis points
earlier in the day from its previous close of 8.79 percent.
India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but the
sale partly devolved on primary dealers, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a statement. [ID: nI8E7KC01T]
However, dealers said risk aversion globally prevented a
sharper rise in the swap rates.
European stocks fell and the euro hit a seven-week low on
Friday, as record borrowing costs for Italy stoked fears the
lack of a comprehensive policy response to the spiralling euro
zone debt crisis would lead to a break-up of the currency bloc.
Banks borrowed 987.75 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 1.13
trillion rupees on Thursday, but still significantly higher than
at the end of the first week of November.
Traders will be keenly awaiting news of more buyback
announcement from the RBI.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Harish Nambiar)