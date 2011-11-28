MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian overnight indexed swaps (OIS) rates were mostly steady on Monday, but with an upwards bias as traders were cautious there could be a further rise in government debt supplies.

At 1:00 p.m., the one-year rate was up one basis point on the day at 8.10 percent, after touching 8.12 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.34 percent, after climbing to 7.36 percent.

Traders said there could be an increase in the government's borrowing plan after New Delhi said it would need to spend more.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

"I expect an increased borrowing plan. But it won't be so important whether there is an increase, but the fact is that this expectation will continue to overweigh the markets in near future," said a trader with a private bank.

The government in late September said it would borrow 2.2 trillion rupees between October and March, higher than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. However, the higher borrowing was unlikely to affect the fiscal deficit gap, the government said.

Traders said the market will also await announcement of any further bond buyback by the central bank.

"The RBI has likely intervened in the forex market on Thursday and the effect of that may be felt in liquidity tightening in a day or two," a trader with a primary dealership said.

"So possibly the RBI will continue with open market operations to alleviate liquidity," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India, in a bid to improve the banking system liquidity, had bought 94.35 billion rupees of government papers on Thursday.

Banks borrowed 899.95 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 987.75 billion rupees on Friday, but still significantly higher than at the end of the first week of November.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was up 1 basis point at 8.82 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 9 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)