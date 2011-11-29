MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of the
September-quarter growth data due on Wednesday, while traders
were also waited for the outcome of the euro zone finance
minsters meeting later in the day.
At 12:58 p.m., the one-year rate was down two
basis points on the day at 8.09 percent, after touching 8.08
percent earlier.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.32
percent from 7.33 percent at Monday's close.
"The market is pricing in a sub-6.5 percent GDP growth,
which is why the short-end has fallen more," a trader with a
foreign bank, said.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, its weakest pace in
more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.
Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to emphasise growth while deciding
on its monetary policy.
On December 16, the central bank will release its
mid-quarter review of the monetary policy.
In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to
7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending
rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.
Euro zone finance ministers are to agree on Tuesday the
details of bolstering their bailout fund to help prevent
contagion in bond markets, under pressure from the United States
and ratings agencies to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis.
However, tight liquidity in the banking system weighed on
sentiment and checked a further fall in rates.
Banks borrowed 933.95 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 899.95
billion rupees on Monday.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was steady at 8.83 percent.
"There is no clear direction and traders are unwilling to
build big positions," a trader with a private bank, said.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 4 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp
of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)