MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates ended down on Tuesday ahead of the
September-quarter growth data due on Wednesday, while traders
also waited for the outcome of the euro zone finance ministers'
meeting.
The one-year rate ended down two basis points
on the day at 8.09 percent, after touching 8.06 percent, a level
last seen on Nov. 23.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at
7.31 percent from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, after falling
to 7.27 percent, its lowest since Nov. 22.
"The market is pricing in a sub-6.5 percent GDP growth,
which is why the rates have eased," a trader with a foreign
bank, said.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, its weakest pace in
more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.
Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to emphasise growth while deciding
on its monetary policy.
On Dec. 16, the central bank will release its mid-quarter
review of the monetary policy.
In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to
7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending
rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.
Euro zone finance ministers are to agree on Tuesday the
details of bolstering their bailout fund to help prevent
contagion in bond markets, under pressure from the United States
and ratings agencies to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis.
However, tight liquidity in the banking system weighed on
sentiment and checked a further fall in rates.
Banks borrowed 933.95 billion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 899.95
billion rupees on Monday.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
ended steady at 8.83 percent.
"There is no clear direction and traders are unwilling to
build big positions," said a trader with a private bank.
After the market closed, the central bank said it will buy
100 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 1.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 40.20 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)