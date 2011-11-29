(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended down on Tuesday ahead of the September-quarter growth data due on Wednesday, while traders also waited for the outcome of the euro zone finance ministers' meeting.

The one-year rate ended down two basis points on the day at 8.09 percent, after touching 8.06 percent, a level last seen on Nov. 23.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.31 percent from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, after falling to 7.27 percent, its lowest since Nov. 22.

"The market is pricing in a sub-6.5 percent GDP growth, which is why the rates have eased," a trader with a foreign bank, said.

The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to emphasise growth while deciding on its monetary policy.

On Dec. 16, the central bank will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy.

In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to 7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.

Euro zone finance ministers are to agree on Tuesday the details of bolstering their bailout fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets, under pressure from the United States and ratings agencies to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis.

However, tight liquidity in the banking system weighed on sentiment and checked a further fall in rates.

Banks borrowed 933.95 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility window, compared with 899.95 billion rupees on Monday.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond ended steady at 8.83 percent.

"There is no clear direction and traders are unwilling to build big positions," said a trader with a private bank.

After the market closed, the central bank said it will buy 100 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 1.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 40.20 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)