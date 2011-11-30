(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates eased on Wednesday tracking federal bond yields after the central bank announced it will buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds, while traders awaited the September quarter GDP data due around 11 a.m.

At 10:40 a.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate was down 5 basis points on the day at 7.26 percent, a level last seen on Nov. 22.

The one-year rate was at 8.05 percent, four basis points lower from Tuesday's close, after falling to 8.02 percent earlier, its lowest since Nov. 23.

"Today's rally is driven by the RBI's open market operation announcement," a trader with a primary dealership, said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement after market hours on Tuesday it would buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders said the market is pricing in a sub-6.5 percent GDP growth, which also caused the swaps to ease.

Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the RBI to emphasise growth while deciding on its monetary policy.

On Dec. 16, the central bank will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy.

In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to 7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was down 7 basis points at 8.76 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 4 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)