(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates eased on Wednesday tracking federal bond yields
after the central bank announced it will buy back up to 100
billion rupees of bonds, while traders awaited the September
quarter GDP data due around 11 a.m.
At 10:40 a.m., the benchmark five-year swap rate
was down 5 basis points on the day at 7.26
percent, a level last seen on Nov. 22.
The one-year rate was at 8.05
percent, four basis points lower from Tuesday's close, after
falling to 8.02 percent earlier, its lowest since Nov. 23.
"Today's rally is driven by the RBI's open market operation
announcement," a trader with a primary dealership, said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement after
market hours on Tuesday it would buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds,
7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26
percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, its weakest pace in
more than two years, according to a Reuters poll.
Traders said the market is pricing in a sub-6.5 percent GDP
growth, which also caused the swaps to ease.
Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the
RBI to emphasise growth while deciding on its monetary policy.
On Dec. 16, the central bank will release its mid-quarter
review of the monetary policy.
In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to
7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending
rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was down 7 basis points at 8.76 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 4 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp
of India data.
