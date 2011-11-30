(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates ended down on Wednesday tracking federal bond
yields after the central bank announced it will buy back up to
100 billion rupees of bonds.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down
5 basis points on the day at 7.26 percent, a level last seen on
Nov. 22.
The one-year rate closed seven
basis points lower at 8.02 percent, its lowest since Nov. 23.
"Today's rally is driven by the RBI's open market operation
announcement," said a trader with a primary dealership.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement after
market hours on Tuesday it would buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds,
7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26
percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.
India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two
years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the
heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and
crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's
third-biggest economy.
Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the
RBI to emphasise growth while deciding its monetary policy.
On Dec. 16, the central bank will release its mid-quarter
review of the monetary policy.
In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to
7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending
rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
was down 9 basis points at 8.74 percent.
Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading
platform, were at 59.70 billion rupees, according to Clearing
Corp of India data.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)