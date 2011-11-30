(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates ended down on Wednesday tracking federal bond yields after the central bank announced it will buy back up to 100 billion rupees of bonds.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 5 basis points on the day at 7.26 percent, a level last seen on Nov. 22.

The one-year rate closed seven basis points lower at 8.02 percent, its lowest since Nov. 23.

"Today's rally is driven by the RBI's open market operation announcement," said a trader with a primary dealership.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement after market hours on Tuesday it would buy 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds on Thursday.

India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

Traders and economists said slower growth could prompt the RBI to emphasise growth while deciding its monetary policy.

On Dec. 16, the central bank will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy.

In October, the RBI had said it expects inflation to fall to 7 percent by March-end, and would consider easing its lending rate only after inflation fell below 7 percent.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was down 9 basis points at 8.74 percent.

Volumes in the OIS market, as reported on the trading platform, were at 59.70 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)